India smartphone market dip 27% in Q4; entry-level, sub-Rs 25,000 segment most hit

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

According to the report, dwindling consumer demand due to high inflation remained a challenge throughout the year despite the improved supply situation.

The entry-level smartphones, below Rs 12,500 apiece, shrunk to 46 per cent from 54 per cent a year ago.(Representational)

Smartphones shipments in India plunged by over 27 per cent to 29.6 million in the October-December quarter of 2022, from 40.6 million in the year-ago period, mainly due to inflationary pressures, market research firm IDC said on Friday.

Smartphone shipments in the sub-USD 300 (about Rs 25,000) price segment declined by 15 per cent while mid-premium and premium price segments of USD 300-500 and over USD 500 (Rs 41,000) grew by 20 and 55 per cent, respectively during 2022.

The entry-level smartphones, below Rs 12,500 apiece, shrunk to 46 per cent from 54 per cent a year ago.