India, Singapore relations 'warmest and closest': PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the "warmest and closest" relationship between India and Singapore, saying the two lions (countries) shall step into the future together.

Modi, who arrived in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour earlier today, said that the defence relations between the two countries are among the strongest and the two sides are building a "partnership of our age."

"Political relations between India and Singapore are among the warmest and closest. There are no contests or claims, no irritants or doubts. It is a natural partnership from a shared vision," Modi told the Indian diaspora at a Business and Community Event at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre here.

Modi further added, "When India opened up to the world and turned to the East, Singapore became a partner and a bridge between India and ASEAN."

Stating that India often hosts Singaporean naval ships, Modi said the two nations speak in one voice at international forums.

"Two lions (India and Singapore) shall step into the future together," he said.

Talking about India's success story, Prime Minister Modi said India's economy has now become stable and economic reforms are taking place at a rapid scale.

"In India, the present is changing rapidly. At a speed and a scale which was not known so far. A ‘New India' is taking shape," Modi said, amid applause.

He said that India has moved up 42 places in ease of doing business and scrapped 1,400 outdated laws.

"Our infrastructure sector is expanding at a record speed," he said, citing the increase in the rail and road networks across the country.