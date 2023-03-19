 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India should target $350 billion exports through e-commerce by 2030; needs separate policy: GTRI

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the current e-commerce export provisions in India are a patchwork over the rules framed for regular B2B (business-to-business) exporters.

Representative image

India should target USD 350 billion worth of goods export through e-commerce by 2030 and for that the government needs to address pain points of the sector by taking steps like formulating a separate policy, a report by economic think tank GTRI said.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the current e-commerce export provisions in India are a patchwork over the rules framed for regular B2B (business-to-business) exporters.

India's e-commerce exports have the potential to grow at a faster pace than its IT exports did in the early 2000s, it said.

With Global business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce exports estimated to grow from USD 800 billion to USD 8 trillion by 2030, India's strengths in high-demand customized products, expanding seller base, and higher profit margins per unit of export place it in a prime position to benefit from this trend.