India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices: sources

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

Wheat prices have surged in India this year after a sudden rise in temperatures hit crop yields and output.

India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.

A jump in exports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine also pushed up local wheat prices, prompting India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, to order a ban on exports in May, but that has failed to stop domestic prices rising.

As open market prices rose above the rate at which the government buys the staple from domestic farmers, state purchases of wheat have fallen by 53% this year to 18.8 million tonnes.

"We're planning to offload wheat in the open market to control prices as we can't afford to have yet another year of lower procurement (when purchases start in March/April 2023)," said one of the sources. "In terms of stocks, we have the elbow room to intervene in the market."

The government buys rice and wheat from farmers at state-set prices to run the world's biggest food welfare programme that entitles about 800 million people to receive 5 kg of rice and wheat every month at 2 rupees ($0.02) and 3 rupees a kg respectively.