India set to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again soon

The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 was unveiled in Renton.

India is set to allow Boeing Co’s 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The country has been satisfied with the plane’s performance since it was un-grounded in the U.S., Europe and a number of other nations, and Boeing has met India’s own requirements, which included setting up a Max simulator there, according to the report.