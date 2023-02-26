 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India set to become 3rd largest economy in 5 years, says Piyush Goyal; hails PM Modi's 2019 snub to RCEP

Feb 26, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry was speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2023 event.

India would become the third largest economy in the world in the next five years and by 2047 could be at the level the United States of America is at present, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He also called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal as a "disaster in the making" and it "was music to my ears" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would not be joining it.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry was speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue 2023 event.

"I think in the next four to five years, India will be the third largest economy in the world (from fifth position at present). By 2047, we will be at the level that the United States of America is today. The 1.4 billion people of India are going to make our economy a USD 30-40 trillion one," he said.