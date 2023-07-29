INDIA sends 21 MPs to review situation in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.

A team of 21 MPs from the newly formed Opposition brigade, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), will visit Manipur on July 29-30 to review the situation in the northeastern state where ethnic violence since May 3 has claimed more than 160 lives.

The delegation will make recommendations to the Centre and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit state. The 26-party alliance INDIA has been demanding a discussion in both the Houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the prime minister on the current situation there.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited a few places in the state earlier.

Ahead of the visit, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi demanded a thorough probe under a retired Supreme Court judge into the Manipur violence.

The team will visit both the valley and the hill regions of the state and meet different communities there and will visit two relief camps in both the places.

The opposition bloc had written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who allowed the delegation to visit the state. The delegation will meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey tomorrow morning.

The MPs have sought to use helicopters there and, if allowed, they will visit the far-flung areas of Churachandpur, where fresh violence has erupted. “We have permissions from the state government to visit the affected areas as also the relief camps. We have also got permission to meet the governor, who has allowed time to the delegation on Sunday," news agency PTI quoted Congress MP and whip in the Rajya Sabha Naseer Hussain as saying.

The delegation includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, TMC's Sushmita Dev, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP's Mohammad Faizal, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP and T Thirumavalavan of the VCK.

The Opposition has not accepted the government’s offer of Union Home Minister Amit Shah making a statement because it is of the view that the Manipur issue is much more than just about law and order.