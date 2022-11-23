India sees natural gas oversupply as high prices deter buyers

Once struggling for natural gas, India is experiencing an oversupply of gas in recent months as prices have shot through the roof.

On account of high prices, customers in India have reduced gas buys, resulting in a surplus in the market.

The government had hiked the price of natural gas by 40 percent for the second half of the current financial year i.e. from October 2022 to March 2023.

The price of gas produced from old fields, which makes up for about two-thirds of all domestically-produced gas, was hiked to $8.57 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit (mmBtu) from $6.1 per mmBtu.

Similarly, natural gas produced from discoveries in deep and ultra-deep water and high-pressure, high-temperature areas was hiked to $12.46 per mmBtu from $9.92.

India is dependent on imports for roughly half of its natural gas needs while the other half is met through domestic production.

Companies including state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd produce gas from oil fields while Reliance Industries and its partner BP Plc produce gas from deep water. In India, natural gas is primarily used for manufacturing fertilisers, generating electricity and conversion into compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG). Why prices have surged The increase in prices of natural gas is in line with the rising global energy prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Europe, which is highly dependent on Russia for natural gas, is struggling to meet demand due to sanctions imposed on Moscow and is exploring other options than Russia for natural gas imports. Before the invasion, the European Union imported 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia. Additionally, colder winters around the world are also responsible for high prices. Gazprom’s dwindling supply to India The global energy crisis due to geopolitical tensions has not only impacted Europe but has created problems in the domestic market as well. Russian energy giant Gazprom, which used to supply gas to India, had halted supplies to GAIL since May 2022. Gazprom has been diverting liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to gain from the soaring global gas prices and has defaulted on the long-term commitment to India. In 2012, GAIL had signed a contract with Gazprom to buy 2.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for 20 years. “For gas companies, constraints on gas supply due to 2.5 million tonnes LNG stoppage by Gazprom in May 2022 and the very high gas prices resulted in a very weak quarter. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) for the 6 gas companies in our coverage declined 27 percent year-on-year (36 percent decline QoQ) with a similar 27 percent decline year-on-year in Profit after Tax or PAT (down 26 percent QoQ),” said ICICI Securities. Due to the halt in supplies from Gazprom, GAIL is forced to buy expensive gas from the spot market which, in turn, has impacted supplies to end-user industries like fertiliser manufacturing. Transition to natural gas The crisis in the natural gas market in India comes at a time when the consumption of natural gas in the country is on the rise. India, which is focusing on diversifying its energy sources and transitioning to cleaner fuels, aims to increase the share of gas in its energy basket from 6.7 percent to 15 percent by 2030. Ashu Singhal, Executive Director, GAIL said that natural gas would play an important role in a smooth energy transition in India. Speaking at the Energy Security Conference held by the Confederation of Indian Industry on November 10, Singhal said natural gas is a great alternative to dirty fuels and companies have taken several steps towards increasing exploration for domestic availability of resources. Another way of increasing the share of natural gas is through importing it by either LNG (liquefied natural gas) or transnational pipelines, he added.

The performance of gas companies, including GAIL, has been impacted recently due to the demand destruction of gas amid high prices. “The three gas utilities (GAIL, PLNG, GSPL) delivered a 37 percent year-on-year dip in EBITDA and 36 percent year-on-year PAT decline, due to weak demand environment, weak gas trading results for GAIL and constrained gas supplies owing to Gazprom contract volumes unavailability in Q2FY23,” said ICICI Securities. Several industry players have been optimistic about increasing use of renewables and are pegging natural gas as “transition fuel” for the country. D C Pant, Executive Director, ONGC said there would be a significant change in the energy mix as renewables will play an important role and natural gas would be the most important fluid. Brokerage Sharekhan points out the key risks in the gas industry such as likely margin pressure on city gas distributors (CGDs) in case of high gas price, lower-than-expected gas sales volumes amid demand slowdown and a delay in the development of new gas sources. “A potential revision in the domestic gas price formula (the government has already set up Kirit Parikh committee) could result in volume/margin recovery for CGDs with high exposure to CNG/D-PNG,” said Sharekhan.

Shubhangi Mathur

