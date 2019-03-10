App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India seeks Saudi Arabia investment in strategic oil storage, rescue plan for refinery project

Saudi Arabia is the second largest supplier of crude and LPG to India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has invited Saudi Arabia to invest in its strategic oil storage even as it looks to resurrect a USD 44 billion (Rs 3.08 lakh crore) refinery project with the world's largest oil producer after the BJP-ruled Maharashtra government denied land at the initial site.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al Falih, on his second visit to India in three weeks, discussed with its Indian counterpart Dharmendra Pradhan the 60 million tonne (MT) a year mega oil refinery cum petrochemical complex, whose initial allocated land in coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra was denotified by the state government earlier this month, as part of electoral understanding between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

"The (two) ministers reviewed various Saudi investment proposals in the Indian oil and gas sector, including the urgent steps to be taken to expedite the implementation of the first joint venture West Coast Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Maharashtra, estimated to cost USD 44 billion, which will be the largest greenfield refinery in the world," an oil ministry statement said on March 10.

The two minister held talks late last night. Shiv Sena had opposed the project at Ratnagiri district and the BJP agreed to its demand of shifting out the project as part of electoral understanding for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

related news

No alternate site of the project has yet been identified and the statement did not elaborate on steps to be taken for implementation of the project.

Saudi Aramco and its partner ADNOC of UAE have signed agreements to take 50 percent stake in the project. The remaining is held by public sector oil firms - IOC, BPCL and HPCL.

Pradhan invited Saudi Arabia to invest in India's strategic oil reserves. "Invited HE @Khalid_AlFalih to partner in India's Strategic Reserves Program and further enhance Saudi investments in India's refining & petrochemical sectors. Strategic engagements in energy will mutually benefit both our countries and further bolster our bilateral ties," he tweeted after the meeting.

The official statement said: "Saudi Arabia's participation in Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) program was also discussed."

India has built 5.33 MT of emergency storage enough to meet its oil needs for 9.5 days, in underground rock caverns in Mangalore and Padur in Karnataka, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It has allowed foreign oil companies to store oil in the storages on the condition that the stockpile can be used by New Delhi in case of an emergency. .

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has hired half of the 1.5 million tonne strategic oil storage at Mangalore and 2.5 million tonne Padur facility. In Phase-II, India plans to build an additional 6.5 million tonne facilities at Chandikhol in Odisha and Padur, which is expected to augment the emergency cover against any supply disruption by another 11.5 days.

India, which meets 83 percent of its oil needs through imports, built the storages as insurance for any disruption in supplies. It has the right of first refusal to buy the crude oil stored in the facilities in case of an emergency.

The statement said that the visit of the Saudi Oil Minister was a follow up the first State visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud last month.

"Both the ministers agreed to take concrete steps for early implementation of the decisions taken in the oil and gas sector during the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to India last month," it said. The visit, it said, reflects the intensifying engagement between the two countries in the hydrocarbon sector.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest supplier of crude and LPG to India. In 2017-18, India's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia were 36.8 MT, accounting for 16.7 percent of its total imports.
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Business #India #oil #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

These Teeny-Tiny Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Meme ...

Mandhana Rises to No.3, Rodrigues Falls in ICC Rankings

Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Su ...

In Pics: Iconic Barbie Doll Celebrates 60 years of Evolution

Sabarimala Temple to Open for Annual 10-day Festival Tomorrow

Pradhan: After England Debacle India Women Need Foresight, Planning & ...

The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter C ...

Enough is Enough, We Cannot Keep Suffering Till Eternity, Says PM in A ...

Be Alert During EVM Demo on Polling Day: Sharad Pawar’s Diktat to NC ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 on board crashes en route to Nairob ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Premier League: Manchester United, having rediscovered their character ...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally exchange rings!

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Mohali: Shikhar Dha ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding: The lovely couple become man and w ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding: The happy couple is all smiles for the cam ...

Band, Baaja, Global Baraat and the Great Traditional Indian Wedding...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: All you need to know about the gra ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, A ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Now showing, Shah Rukh Khan and ot ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.