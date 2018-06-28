App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 10:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India seeks bids from consultants for state insurance firms' merger

The finance minister in his annual budget announced the plan to merge National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United India Insurance Co Ltd.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Three Indian state-owned non-life insurance companies, which the government plans to merge into a single company, sought interest on Thursday from consultants to advise them on the deal, according to a public notice.

In February, the finance minister in his annual budget announced the plan to merge National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United India Insurance Co Ltd.

The companies are not publicly traded.

 
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 10:28 am

