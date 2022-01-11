India secures USDA approval for export of mangoes this year

Mangos | Representative images

India has secured the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the export of Indian mangoes in the upcoming season.

India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards. The export is happening after a gap of 2 years as USDA inspectors were unable to visit India for inspection of irradiation, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

However, in November 2021, India and US signed a framework agreement for implementing the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access issues.

Under the agreement, India and the US would follow joint protocol on irradiation for India’s mango exports and pomegranate exports to the US and import of cherries and Alfalfa hay from the US.

A revised work plan has been worked out, including phase-wise transfer of oversight of preclearance of Irradiation treatment to India as agreed upon between both countries.

There is a huge consumer base for Indian mangoes in the US, as inferred from the previous statistics of mango exports. For instance, in 2017-18, India had exported 800 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of mangoes and the export value of the fruit was USD 2.75 Million.

Similarly, in 2018-19, 951 MT mangoes of USD 3.63 Million were exported to USA, and 1,095 MT of USD 4.35 Million of mangoes were exported to the USA in 2019-20.

As per estimates received from the exporters, the export of mangoes in 2022, may surpass the figures of 2019-20.

The approval to export mangoes will also be extremely beneficial to traditional mango production belts such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) also said that this would also provide an opportunity for the export of other varieties of mangoes from North and East India such as Langra, Chausa, Dushehri, Fazli, etc from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Along with Mangoes, in April, the export of pomegranate and import of Alfalfa hay and cherries will begin.