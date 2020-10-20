India second largest source of migrants to OECD countries

India is second only to China in terms of number of migrants going to the countries from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and acquiring citizenship in these countries in 2018, according to OECD data.

China maintained its top spot with 4.3 lakh migrants, which was 1 percent lower than last year, while India with 3.3 lakh migrants leaped 10 percent, overtaking Romania to emerge as the second largest exporter of human capital to these countries, The Times of India reported.

China made up 6.5 percent of the total inflow to OECD countries, while India comprised 5 percent of the overall numbers. Canada was the recipient with the largest spike in numbers compared to 2017, followed by Germany and Italy.

Overall inflow into OECD countries in 2018 was 66 lakh – an increase of 3.8 percent from 2017.

Angel Gurría, the long-tenured secretary general of the OECD, released the 'International Migration Outlook 2020' on October 19, noting that COVID-19 has “redrawn the international migration map” as almost all nations have restricted admission to foreigners. For example, visa issuances from OECD countries saw a 46 percent drop, the largest ever, in 2020 compared to 2019.

OECD is an association of 37 developed countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States – which often attract immigrants for work opportunities, education and asylum.