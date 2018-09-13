India says state energy companies scouting projects in Russia

India's state-run energy companies are looking to participate in more oil and gas projects in Russia, India's oil minister said on Thursday, as a way to use the sector to bolster ties with the traditional ally rich in resources.



India & Russia have deeply strengthened their hydrocarbon engagement & we have also built an ‘Energy Bridge’ between our two countries.Soviet technology helped us in oil & gas since 1960s.Striking oil at Bombay High, India’s biggest oil & gas field was also due to soviet experts. pic.twitter.com/SuYgg3dsf9

"Our engagement in the hydrocarbon sector, including some major investments, has become one of the key pillars of our bilateral relations," Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas, said on Twitter.

"Our oil & gas PSUs are continuing to explore their participation in more oil & gas projects in Russia," he said, using an acronym for state companies.