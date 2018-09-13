App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India says state energy companies scouting projects in Russia

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that this would allow India's energy sector to grow and prosper alongside Russian technology

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's state-run energy companies are looking to participate in more oil and gas projects in Russia, India's oil minister said on Thursday, as a way to use the sector to bolster ties with the traditional ally rich in resources.

"Our engagement in the hydrocarbon sector, including some major investments, has become one of the key pillars of our bilateral relations," Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas, said on Twitter.

"Our oil & gas PSUs are continuing to explore their participation in more oil & gas projects in Russia," he said, using an acronym for state companies.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 02:00 pm

