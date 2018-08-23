India saved Rs 3 lakh crore in 4 years by locally manufacturing mobile handsets, says report

Mobile phone handsets that were locally produced saved India Rs 3 lakh crore of potential outflow, Financial Express said in a report.

According to a report by industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), up and till FY15, close to 78 percent of the country’s demand for phones were met with completely-built units (CBUs) that were imported.

The paper noted that since then, close to 120 manufacturing units have been developed which produce mobile handsets and other components as well as employ close to 4.5 lakh people.

FY18 saw the production and assembly of over 225 million mobile phones in India. This was around 80 percent of the total market demand in the country.

The report projects the mobile phone and components manufacturing industry to be valued at Rs 1.65 lakh crore, which would churn out 290 million units by March 2019.

Imports are also projected to fall to around 5-7 percent.

ICEA chairman and national president Pankaj Mohindroo said India is moving towards almost zero net imports. The report also stated that the industry is set to be valued at Rs 75,000 crore with 130 million handsets expected to be manufactured.

The report also noted that India overtook the United States to become the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, second to only China.