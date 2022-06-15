English
    India, Russia work on seamless trade without breaching global sanctions: Report

    The officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank of Russia are set to meet this week

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
    Representative Image

    The central banks of India and Russia are working on a plan to ensure seamless trade functions between the two countries without violating global sanctions, the Economic Times reported on June 15, citing people familiar with the development.

    The officials of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Bank of Russia are set to meet this week to give the finishing touches to a bilateral payment system, the report noted.

    The two-day meeting is likely to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in New Delhi.

    The officials are reported to discuss payment solutions such as Loro or Nostro accounts. A Loro account is a current account that is maintained by one domestic bank for another domestic bank in the form of a third-party account. A Nostro account refers to an account that a bank holds in a foreign currency in another bank.

    The meeting will also be attended by representatives of ministries, banks, and financial institutions of both countries.

    Representatives of State Bank of India, Uco Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India (FEDAI) are likely to attend the meeting.

    From the Russian side, officials of Sberbank and VEB Bank Russia are expected to be present along with officials from Russia's trade and foreign ministries

    According to the report, the final decision on the matter will be taken by the sovereigns of the two countries.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
    Tags: #India #Russia
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 11:37 am
