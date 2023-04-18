 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Russia to address trade deficit and market access issues

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

The two nations are discussing a free trade agreement, the Russian trade minister said in New Delhi on Monday, a move that marks a step-up in commercial ties between India and its dominant weapons supplier.

India and Russia on April 18 agreed to address trade deficit and market access issues, the Indian foreign ministry said, as New Delhi seeks to narrow trade imbalance after a more than four-fold rise in imports from Russia since the war in Ukraine.

India has not explicitly condemned Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine – which Moscow calls a "special military operation" – and has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.

India imported goods, mainly oil, from Russia worth $51.3 billion from Feb. 24-April 5, compared with 10.6 billion in the same period in the previous fiscal year, according to a person familiar with the matter.