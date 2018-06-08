India, Russia can jointly work in 3rd countries in nuclear energy field: India's envoy

India and Russia can work together in third countries in various fields including nuclear energy and talks are presently in a preliminary stage, India's Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran said here today. India has signed an agreement with Bangladesh for civil nuclear cooperation, under which India has extended expertise and project support for its Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) which will be built with Russian technology.

Bangladesh's first NPP is equipped with two VVER reactors of 1,200 megawatts each. These reactors are similar to the Kudankulam NPP in Tamil Nadu.

In an interview with the state-run TASS news agency, Saran, who has recently been appointed the Deputy National Security Advisor, also touched upon the subject of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh.

Asked about how exactly is India going to participate in the NPP, he said that the trilateral agreement provides various options for India's participation in the Rooppur NPP including training of personnel, participation in construction work, supply of equipment and ensuring security.

"The companies will have to negotiate the exact format of cooperation," the envoy said.

To a question of a possibility of other joint projects in a third country being considered by Moscow and Delhi, Saran said that both sides are of the same opinion that they can work together in third countries in various fields including Nuclear Energy and Oil and Gas sphere.

"The talks are presently in a preliminary stage," he said.

India, not being a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), cannot participate directly in the construction of atomic power reactors.

But Indian companies can be involved in construction and installation works and in the supply of equipment of non-critical category.