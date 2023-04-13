 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's aviation industry retains US FAA’s Category 1 status

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

CAT-1 status implies that an airline can operate and offer its services to American cities and proceed with codeshare agreements with US carriers

File image of an Air India aircraft on the tarmac

The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has retained India’s Category 1 (CAT-1) status, the ministry of civil aviation has said. The ministry tweeted that FAA had confirmed that it would continue India’s CAT-1 status as per its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme.

CAT-1 status implies that an airline can operate and offer its services to American cities and proceed with codeshare agreements with US carriers.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia also responded to the ministry's post, hailing India’s 16 percent jump in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) global rating.

“After a significant 16 percent jump in its ICAO global rating, yet again, India’s civil aviation sector successfully retains its Category A status with FAA. India’s standards for aviation safety oversight continue to be amongst the best in the world! Congratulations @MoCA_GoI!” he tweeted.

first published: Apr 13, 2023 08:55 am