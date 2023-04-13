English
    India's aviation industry retains US FAA’s Category 1 status

    CAT-1 status implies that an airline can operate and offer its services to American cities and proceed with codeshare agreements with US carriers

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
    File image of an Air India aircraft on the tarmac

    The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has retained India’s Category 1 (CAT-1) status, the ministry of civil aviation has said. The ministry tweeted that FAA had confirmed that it would continue India’s CAT-1 status as per its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme.

    Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia also responded to the ministry's post, hailing India’s 16 percent jump in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) global rating.

    “After a significant 16 percent jump in its ICAO global rating, yet again, India’s civil aviation sector successfully retains its Category A status with FAA. India’s standards for aviation safety oversight continue to be amongst the best in the world! Congratulations @MoCA_GoI!” he tweeted.

