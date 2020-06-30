India relaxes customs checks for Chinese-origin goods of US, South Korean companies: Report

India has reportedly exempted some companies from South Korea and the US from the mandatory 100 percent physical checks that have been imposed on Chinese-origin imports into the country. Similar relaxations may also be extended to manufacturers heavily dependent on imports, after the move affected supply.

As of now, imports from China, Hong Kong and Macau are subjected to 100 percent physical checks by the customs department at all entry points such as ports and airports. India’s move came after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

"Some changes have been made to release the consignments of select companies. Shipments of HP, Dell, Samsung and Apple have been cleared following the relaxation. This could also be brought in for manufacturer-importers,” a source told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A government official said the goal is to reduce India’s reliance on imports from “single sources” and prepare for an “eventuality like COVID-19 that hampered supplies.”

The relaxation likely came after intervention from industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and the US-India Business Council alerted the Centre to supply chain disruptions due to delay of consignments.

Besides bodies, the small and medium enterprises (SME) ministry, and department for industrial policy and internal trade had also taken up the matter with the finance ministry.

India had said the move was triggered by alerts related to narcotics, but the industry said the checks were targeting goods inbound from China.