India refuses UAE greater airspace, prefers domestic carriers to fly long distances: Report

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said despite requests from Gulf carriers, India is not aiming to increase the United Arab Emirates' air traffic rights and instead wants local airlines to offer non-stop long-distance flights, according to a Reuters report.

Scindia was quoted by the news agency as saying, "At this point, we're not looking at expanding it," in response to the UAE's request that India boost the maximum number of seats between the two nations by 50,000 per week from the current level of roughly 65,000 per week.

"The minute you give direct connectivity to international locations directly from Delhi, any passenger is going to prefer a direct connect, rather than going through another country's hub," the news agency reported, quoting the minister.

Gulf carriers like Emirates and Qatar Airlines, supported by effective hubs like Dubai and Doha, currently carry the majority of international aviation traffic out of India.