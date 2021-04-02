India records 200% increase in time spent on lock screen, says In Mobi's Glance report

(Representative Image)

India recorded a 200 percent increase in the time spent on mobile lock screens in the past one year, according to a report by InMobi's Glance. Further, an average user spends at least 25 minutes to consume content on Glance, every day, the report added.

Glance is a 'screen zero' platform belonging to the InMobi group, that delivers personalised and locally relevant content to users on the lock screen of their smartphone. The report titled, 'What India consumes on its lock screen', analysed Glance users' behaviour patterns from January 2020 to January 2021.

"The India Lock Screen Report 2021 gives us powerful insights on mobile-first content consumption that's sweeping across metros and tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. We see strong momentum in these trends in 2021 as well and are confident that this year will be another solid year of growth for lock screen-based content platforms and short-video apps," Bikash Chowdhury, Vice President of Marketing at Glance said.

Another interesting insight, that report noted was that an average smartphone user in India unlocks their smartphones at least 70 times a day out of which 50 times they do it just to consume contents pushed on the lock screens.

Post-dinner and before bed are the most preferred times for users for accessing lock screen content. Similarly, based on the login times, the report found that typically users from states such as Telangana, Odisha, and Manipur are early risers while those from Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Gujarat go to bed quite late in the night.

The report also found that entertainment as a category led in terms of content consumption followed by news and nature/wildlife that accounted for 20 percent and 11 percent, respectively. Content in categories such as sports and travel also saw significant consumption.

The report found that there was a huge preference among the users for video content, which logged 182 percent increase in consumption. Short video apps also drew huge engagement during this period. Comedy and Music were the two most-watched genres in the short video category while regional languages were preferred by users from non-metros and smaller cities.

With people spending most of their time indoors following the outbreak of Covid-19, the demand for mobile gaming has seen a huge surge across categories with a 153 percent growth in usage during the lockdown, the report noted.