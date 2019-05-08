App
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank

India Ratings has downgraded the bank's long-term ratings, while reaffirming short term rating, Yes Bank said in a filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India Ratings May 8 downgraded Yes Bank's long-term ratings to 'IND AA' with negative outlook. The development comes a day after another rating agency Icra lowered the bank's rating.

Icra downgraded the ratings on its six instruments totalling borrowings over Rs 33,000 crore by the lender.

The bank had also reported its maiden loss of over Rs 1,506 crore in the March quarter, driven by a near ten-fold spike in provisions.
First Published on May 8, 2019 10:51 pm

tags #Business #Yes Bank

