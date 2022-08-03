NCAER's biz confidence index jumps 124% in Q1

Economic think-tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) on Wednesday said its Business Confidence Index (BCI) increased by 124 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year 2022-23.

This jump essentially comes over the COVID-19 second wave when the index was at its all-time low, NCAER said in a statement.

It added that the index, at 138.5 in the first quarter of 2022-23, was statistically not different from 142.9 in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

"The Business Confidence Index (BCI) witnessed a sharp jump of 124 per cent over the same quarter of the preceding year,” NCAER said.

According to NCAER, there were no major changes in the components of the BCI, though there was some sequential moderation in the perceptions of respondents with regard to the components — the 'present investment climate is positive’ and the 'financial position of firms will improve in the next six months’.

There was also a small moderation in the Political Confidence Index, though this index remains above the long-term average and higher than in any of the last 18 quarters, except in the sequentially preceding quarter, it said.

NCAER carried out the 121st round of its Business Expectations Survey (BES) in June 2022, with support from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

NCAER has been carrying out the BES every quarter since 1991, covering 500 firms across four regions.