India provides predictable, stable and business-like environment: Industrialist Alok Shriram

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Alok B Shriram, CEO of manufacturing company DCM Shriram Industries, who is in the US as part of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) business delegation, said he sensed great deal of enthusiasm about India and the investment climate in the country in his interactions with his American counterparts.

India offers a predictable, stable and business-like environment which is one of the major factors for foreign companies to invest in the country, a top Indian industrialist has said as he underscored the need for labour reforms.

"On the whole, everyone is looking forward to working on investing in India. That difference coming in now, (is) not just transferring technology or something, but it's actually investing," Shriram told PTI on Tuesday.

He observed that the first reason for it is that India has a very young and very well-trained workforce that, at least, is well educated.