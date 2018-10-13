App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

India provides assistance to build another 1,200 houses in 50 villages in Sri Lanka

With this, India's collaboration with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Housing and Construction under the Model Villages Housing Programme now covers 2,400 houses in 100 model villages

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India on Saturday provided Sri Lanka with additional assistance to build another 1,200 houses through 50 model villages.

With this, India's collaboration with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Housing and Construction under the Model Villages Housing Programme now covers 2,400 houses in 100 model villages.

A MoU was signed to build 1,200 houses through 50 model villages, using Indian grant assistance of $3.5 million, the Indian High Commission here said.

The 1,200 houses in the 50 model villages are in addition to the earlier 1,200 homes under construction in collaboration with the housing ministry.

related news

The houses will be constructed using the successful owner-driven model with Indian grant assistance. As per the new MoU, 600 houses each will be constructed in the Southern and Northern Provinces, the Indian mission said.

The project will target low-income, landless and homeless beneficiaries. A cash grant of 500,000 Sri Lankan rupees will be provided to each beneficiary in instalments, linked to the stages of construction of the houses.

These projects are in continuation of the Indian government's commitment to assist Sri Lanka in the development of housing infrastructure.

India's overall commitment is for building nearly 63,000 houses in Sri Lanka. Indian financial commitment, under grant, for housing in Sri Lanka currently stands at around $50 million, the mission said.

The overall development portfolio of the Indian government in Sri Lanka is close to $3 billion. Of this, around $50 million is pure grant assistance and the rest is concessional credit.

India's development cooperation projects are not limited to specific regions or sectors. India partners with Sri Lanka according to the island nation's needs and the development projects are being executed all across the country.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.