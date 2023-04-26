 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India proposes to talk about gender equality, women in trade pact with EFTA group: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST

He said that a certain section thinks that India is hesitant to negotiate these new issues in a free trade agreement with its trading partners.

Piyush Goyal

India has proposed to discuss issues related to gender equality and women in a free trade agreement with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said that a certain section thinks that India is hesitant to negotiate these new issues in a free trade agreement with its trading partners.

"Today I was discussing a free trade agreement with the four EFTA countries, and you will be happy to know while most people think India is hesitant to engage on modern subjects or subjects like gender equality and women, the EFTA countries did not mind if we did not have a chapter on women in the FTA (but) it is India which proposed that we will talk about gender equality and women in our FTA," Goyal said while addressing at the world intellectual property day 2023 celebrations.

These remarks assume significance as earlier India had asserted that it would not like to include these subjects in a trade pact as there are other platforms to discuss these issues.