India proposed investment options for Russia's rupee pile-up problem: Sergei Lavrov

Lavrov and Jaishankar discussed bilateral issues during the ASEAN Summit earlier this week

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated on September 10 that Moscow has billions of rupees stored in Indian banks that "unfortunately cannot be used right now", but India has proposed some way in which this money can be invested.

Lavrov was speaking at a briefing in New Delhi as the two-day meeting of the leaders of the G20 nations under India's presidency concluded on September 10.

While India and Russia did settle their trade in rupees following the setting up of the framework, the system did not take off as hoped as Moscow soon accumulated a surplus to the tune of billions of rupees on account of New Delhi’s oil purchases.

Though Russia and India did not get much time to discuss bilateral issues during the Leaders' Summit this weekend, Lavrov said that he discussed bilateral issues with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit earlier this week. Indonesia hosted the 43rd ASEAN Summit from September 6-7.

