India's FY24 Union Budget presents huge opportunities for investors in green energy: PM Modi

Meghna Mittal
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

PM Modi said that FY24 Union Budget will make India a lead player in the renewable energy market globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that this year's Union Budget presents huge investment opportunities towards its push for green energy including national green hydrogen mission, ethanol blending, battery storage, vehicle scrapping, which the investors should not miss.
"This Budget will make India a lead player in the renewable energy market globally. Investors should not skip opportunities like setting up ethanol plants across the country. There are a lot of opportunities in electrolyser manufacturing," Modi said while addressing a post-budget webinar on green energy.

The Prime Minister said that in order to move towards green growth and energy transition, India has focussed on three priorities – increase in production of renewable energy, reduce usage of fossil fuels and move towards a gas based economy.
India has been the fastest in green energy addition. The 10% ethanol blending target with petrol also has been achieved before time. India also achieved 40% of power capacity through non-fossil fuels ahead of time.

“India has focussed on green growth through ethanol blending, rooftop solar scheme, battery storage, etc. For industry there is green credit while for farmers there is PM pranam yojana in this budget,” he said.

The green credit programme was announced in the budget to encourage corporates, local bodies to adhere to the sustainable practices under the Environment (Protection) Act. The programme incentivises companies to mobilise additional resources for sustainable environment action and reduce carbon footprints.