India's FY24 Union Budget presents huge opportunities for investors in green energy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that this year's Union Budget presents huge investment opportunities towards its push for green energy including national green hydrogen mission, ethanol blending, battery storage, vehicle scrapping, which the investors should not miss.

"This Budget will make India a lead player in the renewable energy market globally. Investors should not skip opportunities like setting up ethanol plants across the country. There are a lot of opportunities in electrolyser manufacturing," Modi said while addressing a post-budget webinar on green energy.

The Prime Minister said that in order to move towards green growth and energy transition, India has focussed on three priorities – increase in production of renewable energy, reduce usage of fossil fuels and move towards a gas based economy.

India has been the fastest in green energy addition. The 10% ethanol blending target with petrol also has been achieved before time. India also achieved 40% of power capacity through non-fossil fuels ahead of time.

“India has focussed on green growth through ethanol blending, rooftop solar scheme, battery storage, etc. For industry there is green credit while for farmers there is PM pranam yojana in this budget,” he said.

The green credit programme was announced in the budget to encourage corporates, local bodies to adhere to the sustainable practices under the Environment (Protection) Act. The programme incentivises companies to mobilise additional resources for sustainable environment action and reduce carbon footprints.

The PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth was announced for farmers to move to natural farming and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers. The scheme incentivises states to encourage alternative fertilisers. The Union Budget also announced the Gobardhan scheme for setting up of 500 new waste to wealth plants will be set up to manage cattle and organic waste. Related stories Uber India to explore leveraging ChatGPT chatbot into its platform

Buy USDINR; target of : 83.10 : ICICI Direct

India's potential in green energy no less than a goldmine, invest here: PM Modi to investors Modi said that the vehicle scrapping policy is integral part of green growht. Under the vehicle scrapping policy about 3 lakh vehicles will be scrapped including police cars, ambulances and public buses which are 15 years old. “Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for vehicle scrapping policy. Vehicle swapping will be a big market for investors and will help promote a circular economy,” Modi said.

As far as the battery storage capacity is concerned, he said that in the next 6-7 years, India has to increase it to 100GWh.

Modi said that we need to work towards cargo movement via coastal and inland waterways. Currently only 5% cargo movement is via coastal waterways and 2% via inland waterways. In all these areas, investors have huge opportunities to invest as India takes a lead in green energy technology, he said.

Meghna Mittal