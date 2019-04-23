App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

India prepared to deal with US decision to end Iran oil waivers: MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government will continue to work with partner nations, including with the US, to find all possible ways to protect India's energy and economic security interests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India on April 23 said it was adequately prepared to deal with the impact of the US decision to end waivers that allowed it to buy Iranian oil without facing sanctions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government will continue to work with partner nations, including with the US, to find all possible ways to protect India's energy and economic security interests.

"The government has noted the announcement by the US government to discontinue the Significant Reduction Exemption to all purchasers of crude oil from Iran," he said.

"We are adequately prepared to deal with the impact of this decision," Kumar added.

related news

US President Donald Trump has decided not to continue with the exemptions to oil customers of Iran.

In November, the US had granted a six-month waiver to India, China, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea to continue importing oil from Iran. The temporary waiver ends on May 2.

In May last year, the US had brought back sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal which was struck in 2015.

The US had told India and other countries to cut oil imports from the Gulf nation to "zero" by November 4 or face sanctions. However, Washington had granted a six-month waiver from sanctions to eight countries, including India.

India, which is the second biggest purchaser of Iranian oil after China, had agreed to restrict its monthly purchase to 1.25 million tonne or 15 million tonne in a year (300,000 barrels per day), down from 22.6 million tonne (452,000 barrels per day) bought in the 2017-18 financial year.

The world's third biggest oil consumer, India meets more than 80 percent of its oil needs through imports. Iran is its third largest supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia and meets about 10 percent of its total needs.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 22 said that the US will dramatically accelerate its pressure campaign on the Iranian regime until its leaders change their destructive behaviour, respect the rights of the people and return to the negotiating table.

Pompeo's remarks came soon after Trump announced that his administration would not issue any additional Significant Reduction Exceptions to existing importers of Iranian oil.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Business #India #oil #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Satyajit Ray 27th Death Anniversary: From Christopher Nolan to Martin ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Apple Spent Over $30 Million on Amazon Cloud in Q1 2019

Man Dies in Kerala After Seeing His Name Missing from Voters List

57-year-old Woman Arrested for Killing Journalist in Northern Ireland

I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender ...

Office Workers Who Sit a Lot Need to Exercise

Tejas Networks Shares Trim Gains After Rising Over 10% on Strong Resul ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Know The Key Contestants In Fray For The Thi ...

Revisit These Satyajit Ray Masterpieces on His Death Anniversary

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time Voters, Keep this in Mind

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty tests 11,600; banks pare gai ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

Lok Sabha election: Amidst Madhya Pradesh's Hindutva din, development ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.