India plans to buy 21 MiG-29 jet fighters from Russia: Report

India plans to buy 21 MiG-29 jet fighters and possibly more from Russia, the RIA news agency cited the deputy director of Russia's federal service for military-technical cooperation as saying on February 20.

The report did not offer a possible time frame for the procurement plans.

New Delhi last year agreed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems despite a warning from the United States that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under US law.