 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

On Monday, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

WTO

India is planning to appeal against a ruling from a panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products, a government source said.

On Monday, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

"Yes, India will go in to appeal," a trade ministry source, briefed on the government position, told Reuters. The official did not want to be named as discussions are private.

India's trade ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.