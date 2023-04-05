 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

New Delhi this year approved a 174.9 billion rupee incentive plan to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut carbon dioxide emissions and become a major exporter in the sector.

Of the total incentive plan for the sector, the government will award about 130 billion rupees for producing green hydrogen (Representative Image)

India plans to give green hydrogen fuel producers incentives worth at least 10% of their costs under a $2 billion scheme set to begin before the end of June, a top government official said.

The government will give incentives worth at least 30 Indian rupees per kilogram (kg) for production of green hydrogen fuel, the official, who is directly involved but did not want to be identified because the discussions are private, told Reuters.

The cost of manufacturing green hydrogen, which is made using renewable energy rather than power derived from fossil fuels, in India is currently at about 300 rupees per kilogram.