India pips Brazil to become top food supplier to Arab nations after 15 years

Representative image: Reuters

For the first time in 15 years, India has surpassed Brazil in food exports to the League of Arab States as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted trade flows in 2020.

Brazil accounted for 8.15 percent of the total agribusiness products imported by the 22 League members last year, while India captured 8.25 percent of that trade, ending Brazil's 15-year advantage, according to data provided by the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce to Reuters.

Read | Exports up 26.49% to $29.88 billion in November

As per the report, Brazil lost ground to India and other exporters such as Turkey, the United States, France and Argentina amid a disruption of traditional shipping routes.

The Arab world is among Brazil's most important trade partners, but the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll amid disrupted global logistics.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce said that Brazilian shipments to Saudi Arabia now take up to 60 days, up from 30 days before the pandemic hit.

India's geographic advantages allow it to ship fruits, vegetables, sugar, grains and meat in as little as week.

Read | India exports 9.39 lakh tonnes of sugar so far this marketing year: AISTA

Brazil's agricultural exports to the Arab League rose just 1.4% by value to $8.17 billion last year. Between January and October this year, sales totaled $6.78 billion, up 5.5%, as logistics problems subsided, Chamber data showed.

China's push to boost its own food inventories during the pandemic also diverted some of Brazil's trade with the Arabs, leading countries such as Saudi Arabia to step up promotion of domestic food production, while seeking alternative suppliers.

"It's a turning point. The Saudis are still big buyers, but they are also net re-exporters of food," the Chamber said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)