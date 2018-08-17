India PC market grows 28% in April-June, notebook demand strong : IDC

India's PC shipments notched a healthy 28.1 percent growth in April-June 2018 with 2.25 million units, buoyed by strong notebook demand, research firm IDC India said today.

On the pecking order of vendors, IDC said, HP Inc maintained its leadership with a market share of 31.6 percent during the quarter followed by Dell at the second slot (23.7 percent) and Lenovo at the third position (18 percent).

The market's "high growth can be partially attributed to the fact that June quarter of 2017 was heavily impacted by the then-upcoming GST implementation", it said.

Notebooks contributed to 61 percent of the overall India personal computer (PC) market with 45.2 percent year on year growth bolstered by demand across both the consumer and commercial segments.

"This was mainly driven by ultra-slim notebooks, which now account for 20 percent of overall notebooks compared to 11 percent a year ago," IDC said in a statement.

Elaborating on the segment-wise performance, IDC said consumer PCs grew 33.7 percent to 1.09 million units, on the back of promotions and new product offerings with updated specifications and aesthetic designs.

Vendors targeted different use cases and provided schemes such as back to school offers with extended warranties, cashback offers, IDC said adding that players launched exclusive models for both online and offline channels.

Commenting on the market scorecard, Nishant Bansal, Research Manager PC, IDC India said: "Spending on convertibles and ultra slim notebooks is increasing due to the popularity of lighter form factors that facilitate mobility".

The commercial PC market grew 23.3 percent to touch 1.17 million units. The numbers were driven by both new and replacement demand from enterprises and small and medium businesses.

Execution of several projects in education and government sector drove the public sector demand, the statement added.

Bansal noted that business sentiment has been improving on the back of settling reforms. This, he said, has spurred increased demand from small and medium enterprises across verticals like manufacturing, BFSI and pharmaceuticals as companies look to expand their businesses and technology capabilities.