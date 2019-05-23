India PC market declines 8.3% to 2.15 million units in January-March quarter

PC shipment in India fell by 8.3 percent in the January-March quarter of 2019 to 2.15 million units, registering a year-on-year decline for the third consecutive quarter, according to research firm IDC.

Besides, big commercial deals, market remained weak due to weak consumer demand, high inventory from previous quarters, and supply issues for Intel chips.

Shipments in the consumer segment saw a 26.5 percent dip in the said quarter compared to the year-ago period. The commercial PC market saw a total shipment of 1.35 million units in the said quarter, a growth of 7.3 percent over last year.

"The announcement of central elections on March 10, 2019 resulted in the model code of conduct coming into immediate effect further resulting in a delay in execution of government projects and impacting the commercial segment," IDC said in a statement.

However, IDC expects the overall PC market in India to witness a growth in the second quarter. The commercial market is expected to pick up post new government formation in May, while the consumer market is expected to pick up largely driven by back to school campaign by vendors and online sales.

HP maintained its leadership position with an overall market share of 28.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019, followed by Dell (25.9 percent), Lenovo (25.2 percent) and Acer (11.7 percent).

The notebook PC category accounted for 61.4 percent of the shipment and witnessed a 9.8 percent year-on-year decline.