Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thai copper tube, pipe imports

The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.

Reuters

India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.

The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

"The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam collectively account for more than 90 percent of total imports of subject goods," the circular said.
First Published on Sep 27, 2020 02:31 pm

Business #Economy #India #Malaysia #Thailand #Vietnam

