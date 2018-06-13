App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India open to listing Air India after failed divestment: government source

India's government is open to listing ailing state carrier Air India, a government source said on Wednesday, after failing to attract buyers for a 76 percent stake in the company.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The government was considering several proposals related to reviving the divestment process, the source said, declining to be named before various government ministries finalise their decision.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #Air India #Companies #Current Affairs

