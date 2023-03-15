 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India one of most attractive destination for renewable energy investment: Bhupendra Yadav

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

India with its vast renewable energy resources has an opportunity to produce green hydrogen for the world, the minister said.

India has emerged as the most attractive destination for renewable energy investments, the Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said on March 15.

“India has the fastest growing renewable energy capacity in world. It has emerged as one of the most attractive destination for investment in renewables,” the minister said at the CII Partnership Summit in Delhi.

India has set a target to reduce the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45 percent by the end of the decade, achieve 50 percent cumulative electric power installed by 2030 from renewables, and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, according to the minister.

The country, with its vast renewable energy resources, has an opportunity to produce green hydrogen for the world, Yadav said.