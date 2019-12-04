India on 5th spot for countries receiving spam calls, see 15% rise: Truecaller

Think you are receiving too many spam calls? It is not your imagination, as India has rounded up the top 5 in a report by Truecaller, which listed the countries most affected by such pesky calls.

According to the report, Indian users saw a 15 percent increase in spam calls received every month in 2019, with each user receiving an average of 25.6 calls per month.

The country's overall position however improved compared to last year when it stood second, behind Brazil. The South American giant maintained its top spot, clocking a 45.6 percent increase in spam calls.

It is followed by Peru (30.9 percent), Indonesia (27.9 percent) and Mexico (25.7 percent); while South Africa, Chile, the United States, Russia and Columbia rounded up the top 10 list for 2019.

India ranked at the 8th position in terms of spam SMS with users receiving an average of 61 such messages every month. The top three markets that are affected by this form of spam were Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya.

About 10 percent of the spam calls in India came from financial service providers, a category that was not listed last year, the report pointed out.

Operators continued to be the top spammers in India with 67 percent users receiving offers and reminders. Telemarketing services accounted for 17 percent, while scammers accounted for 6 percent of such pesky calls.

The report pointed out that one out of three women in India receive sexual harassment or inappropriate calls and SMS on a regular basis.

Malaysia (63 percent), Australia (60 percent), Lebanon (49 percent), Canada (48 percent) and South Africa (39 percent) were the top five markets to receive the most scam calls globally.

The country that has witnessed the biggest increase in spam calls in percentage was Lebanon. Users in the market have seen an increase of spam calls going from 2.8 average spam calls a user to 8.6 - a 208 per cent increase in a year.