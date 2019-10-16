App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India offers unprecedented opportunities: Tata Motors' Guenter Butschek

While we may say there is too much talent and too little opportunities in India, the best talent will always find a way, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India being the fastest growing economy provides multiple unprecedented opportunities, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek told a batch of graduating students here on Wednesday.

You may probably go abroad and find better opportunities as Indian talent is highly regarded, globally competitive. India opportunity is unique; our economy is the fastest-growing, with multiple unprecedented opportunities," he said.

While we may say there is too much talent and too little opportunities in India, the best talent will always find a way, he added.

Close

Inclusive, Sustainable, and Transformational (IST) approach will be the only success criterion in the context of ever-changing and evolving customer expectations, disruptions, and government regulations, Butschek said.

related news

Grow inclusive, sustainable, and model yourself into a transformational leader, he advised graduating students of Nirma University at its 28th convocation.

In the context of ever-changing and evolving customer expectations, disruptions, and government regulations, the Inclusive, Sustainable and Transformational (IST) approach is going to be the only success criterion, he said.

As many as 1,644 students of different institutes of the university were awarded degrees at a function held at the university campus.

Addressing the students, he further said, Do not end up working behind the desk, take charge and leave your footprints and fingerprints on a larger canvas.

What will make you stand out of the crowd will be your abilities and to connect with people, drive teams of diverse nature, resolve conflicts and bring alignment.

He also advised students to compete within, than others to get the best out of you."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:35 pm

tags #Business #Guenter Butschek #Tata Motors

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.