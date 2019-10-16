India offers unprecedented opportunities: Tata Motors' Guenter Butschek

India being the fastest growing economy provides multiple unprecedented opportunities, Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek told a batch of graduating students here on Wednesday.

You may probably go abroad and find better opportunities as Indian talent is highly regarded, globally competitive. India opportunity is unique; our economy is the fastest-growing, with multiple unprecedented opportunities," he said.

While we may say there is too much talent and too little opportunities in India, the best talent will always find a way, he added.

Inclusive, Sustainable, and Transformational (IST) approach will be the only success criterion in the context of ever-changing and evolving customer expectations, disruptions, and government regulations, Butschek said.

Grow inclusive, sustainable, and model yourself into a transformational leader, he advised graduating students of Nirma University at its 28th convocation.

As many as 1,644 students of different institutes of the university were awarded degrees at a function held at the university campus.

Addressing the students, he further said, Do not end up working behind the desk, take charge and leave your footprints and fingerprints on a larger canvas.

What will make you stand out of the crowd will be your abilities and to connect with people, drive teams of diverse nature, resolve conflicts and bring alignment.