India October retail inflation at 7.61% versus 7.27% in September

The retail inflation of India for October was at 7.61 percent compared to 7.27 percent in September, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on November 12.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 7.61 percent in October as due to the continuous supply-side distortions. In October, the food supply inflations crossed 11 percent mark.

India's retail inflation rises to 7.34% in September.

Looking at the data, the retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level of 6 percent for the seventh month in a row, despite the hopes of arrival of winter crops in the market.

Earlier in October review, RBI had noted a bumper Rabi crop, moderate rises in minimum support prices for Kharif crops, among others argur well for the inflation outlook.

Meanwhile, the reserve bank expects the retail inflation to trend downwards in the second-half of FY 2021 and estimates the CPI to ease to 5.4 percent in the third quarter and 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The retail inflation, which is based on the CPI and is referred to as the rate of increase in retail prices of essential items is mainly factored by Reserve Bank while deciding on the key interest rates.