India October eight core industries growth at -2.5%

India's eight core industries growth for October was at -2.5 percent. The September growth number has been revised to -0.1 percent versus -0.8 percent earlier.

For April-October the eight core industries grew -13 percent versus 0.3 percent (YoY).

Coal output grew 11.6 percent versus 21.2 percent

Crude Oil output grew -6.2% versus -6 percent

Natural Gas output grew -8.6% Vs 10.6% In Sep

Refinery Products grew -17 percent versus -9.5 percent

Fertilizers output grew 6.3% versus -0.3 percent

Steel output grew -2.7 percent versus 2.8 percent

Cement output grew at 2.8 percent versus -3.5 percent

Electricity output grew 10.5% versus 4.8 percent