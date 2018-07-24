App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India no longer on list of top 10 destinations for FDI: AT Kearney report

The report ranked India on the 11th spot this year, down by three spots, reversing its two-year streak of rising in the rankings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For the first time in the last four years, India has dropped out of the list of top 10 destinations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in terms of its attractiveness in 2018. This is a result of implementation challenges faced by the country post demonetisation and launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to an AT Kearney report.

The report ranked India on the 11th spot this year, down by three spots, reversing its two-year streak of rising in the rankings. The country was ranked eighth in 2017 and ninth in 2016.

“India ranks 11th in this year’s Index, holding its position as the second-highest ranking emerging market, but falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015,” read the report.

The report further elaborated the reasons behind the fall in India’s ranking. As per the report, “some policies, however, may have deterred investors—at least in the short term. The 2017 nationwide goods and services tax, for example, has faced implementation challenges, and the 2016 demonetization initiative disrupted business activity and weighed on economic growth.”

related news

The report was released even as Minister of State for Commerce and Industry CR Chaudhary informed Parliament about FDI inflow to India. As per the minister, as many as six sectors, including coal production, ports, dye stuffs and coir industries, have failed to attract any FDI in 2017-18, while defence industries have attracted a meagre $10,000 (about Rs 7 lakh) during this period.

Growth rate of FDI in India recorded a five-year low of 3 percent at $44.85 billion in 2017-18, the minister said in a written reply to Lok Sabha on July 23.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.