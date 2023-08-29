India, New Zealand sign pact to boost cooperation in civil aviation

Representative iamge.

India and New Zealand on August 29 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation in civil aviation.

The pact will encompass aspects such as the establishment of fresh flight routes, code-share services, traffic rights, and capacity entitlements.

Rajiv Bansal, Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand, officially inked the MoU. The event was attended by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, India's Minister for Civil Aviation, and Damien O’Connor, New Zealand's Minister overseeing Trade and Export Growth, Agriculture, Biosecurity, Land Information, and Rural Communities.

On May 1, 2016, a pivotal Air Services Agreement was formalised between New Zealand and India in Auckland. Subsequently, the governments of New Zealand and India conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the prevailing agreements pertaining to air travel connectivity between the two nations.

As per the MoU, New Zealand's designated airline(s) can operate unrestricted flights using any aircraft type, holding third and fourth freedom traffic rights to/from six Indian cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said, "Today is an important day for civil aviation air services between India and New Zealand. We have signed an MoU that has opened the possibilities of furthering of air transport between our two countries. The open sky policy has been put in place. The point of calls has been increased. We have also increased intermediate points."

Indian airlines can operate unlimited flights using any aircraft type, enjoying third and fourth freedom traffic rights to/from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and three other points in New Zealand (to be chosen by the Government of India).

Both parties' airlines can operate unlimited all-cargo flights using any aircraft, enjoying third, fourth, and fifth freedom traffic rights. These rights apply to all points in each other's territory, via any intermediate points, and to any beyond points, irrespective of the Route Schedule.