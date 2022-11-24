 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India needs to see less attrition for the health of its own IT ecosystem: Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac

Haripriya Suresh
Nov 24, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

Job platform Monster, whose India SEA and Middle East businesses are owned by Quess Corp, will be rebranded into talent management platform foundit.

Job platform Monster on Wednesday announced that it was going to transition into a talent management platform, and also rebrand into foundit. The shift, said Monster chief executive officer (CEO) Sekhar Garisa, is to go from just being the point of discovery for recruiters and candidates to becoming a platform that does more in completing the process of hiring.

“As a candidate, the platform is not just telling me there are so many jobs, it’s actually helping me get there. How? Through a combination of making your resume better, helping you prepare specifically for the job because we know what job you applied for,” Garisa said.

For recruiters, it’s moving away from just throwing scale in terms of all the persons who have the required qualification, he said.

“What we are saying is here are these many people, but because of who you are, what kind of an organisation you are, I can help you with reducing the top of the funnel to people who are very personalised to your search, to your organisation,” he said, where, for example, a recruiter can filter candidates by various parameters.

Garisa says the transition from Monster to foundit will be over a 12-month period, to protect the brand recall as well as to protect the organic traffic Monster currently gets.