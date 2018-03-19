App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC

India needs to grow faster than is expected, says its former central bank head

After several headwinds over the past year, India is now back on track for growth of up to 8 percent per year, former IMF Chief Economist Raghuram Rajan said Monday.

CNBC

After several headwinds over the past year, India is now back on track for growth of up to 8 percent per year, former IMF Chief Economist Raghuram Rajan said Monday.

But India, the third-largest economy in Asia, "needs stronger growth than that," noted Rajan, who was also the country's former central bank governor.

"Without doing anything extraordinary, India should be running at 7.5 to 8 percent real GDP growth a year," he said at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

"(But) India needs stronger growth than that. It needs to get to the Chinese level, the 10 percent that China had in the early 2000s," added Rajan, who's now a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

That's because there are 12 million people joining India's workforce every year and the country needs to produce enough jobs — good ones — for them, Rajan said.

To get there, the country needs "significant reforms" in its land acquisition processes, he said.

Land-related conflicts are behind many stalled industrial projects in the country, Reuters reported previously. Resolving that would make India a better place to do business and expedite development plans, Rajan said.

But land acquisition is "extremely political" in India, and Rajan said he doesn't see the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi willing to burn some political capital to solve the issue.

tags #Current Affairs #Dr Raghuram Rajan

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC