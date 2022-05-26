India needs 'self-reliance’, says Gautam Adani, calls global cooperation 'facade'

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group

Gautam Adani, back from attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos, called for greater self-reliance at a time of global turmoil and uncertainty, brought on by the pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

Climate change, followed by the pandemic, followed global supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation have together resulted in worldwide panic and uncertainty, the Adani Group chairman wrote in a post shared on LinkedIn this afternoon.

In ‘The Paradoxes at Davos 2022’, the billionaire expounded upon the current global situation, saying that “the state of global affairs has forced us to confront the resulting realpolitik directly rather than hide behind a facade of global cooperation.”

He began his explanation by citing the international response to the pandemic, calling it a mix of “global cooperation” on one hand and “blatant selfishness” on the other. The rollout of vaccines, characterised by deep mistrust, prejudice and greed, contrasted sharply with their production, which was made possibly by global collaboration across borders.

“The same pattern of response is evident in the turmoil over energy,” said Adani, the man behind India’s largest private power company.

He called out “developed nations” that set emission reduction goals and gave “stern lectures about climate change to the rest of the world.” These nations, he noted, are now less disapproving of others as their own energy security is threatened and prices spiral.

“Perhaps better sense will now prevail about what pragmatic energy transitions might look like as opposed to green transitions based on little more than magical thinking,” Adani added.

More than climate change, however, it was the topic of defence that came up at Davos, he continued.

“Clearly, the world has been shaken by the war in Ukraine, as well as the pulling out of troops from Central Asia and the Middle East. When you overlay these concerns with resentment over the uneven distribution of Covid vaccines and the uncertainty around energy supply, it is understandable that nations (even those that are in NATO) are beginning to see sense in augmenting their border security,” he wrote.

A new arms race is coming on, agreed most of the leaders that Adani spoke to at Davos.

All these factors together have “exposed the limits of global cooperation,” said the billionaire entrepreneur, who recently became the richest man in Asia. Adani added that most economically-developed nations are reliant on other nations for their manufacturing and energy needs and are now scrambling to find alternatives.

The best way forward, he said, is heeding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.

“As a response to global conditions, I am convinced that our Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme is precisely the catalyst India needs to step up and strengthen self-reliance across all sectors – be it vaccinations, defence or semiconductors,” Adani wrote.

He concluded his statement by saying India is right to focus on self-reliance and must go through the process even if there is pushback – which there will be.

“We will run into controversies in other parts of the world,” he wrote. “So be it.

“Many will try to stop us building semiconductor plants. Many will dissuade us from investing a larger portion of our GDP in defence… India is right to focus on self-reliance, while also seeking to provide an alternative to a world in need of alternatives.”

And as for the titular “paradox” of his essay? Adani says it is the paradox of building a stable world order with self-reliant countries that speak to each other with mutual trust rather than “coercion and condescension” which we must solve.





