MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India needs robust audit system for dynamic, resilient economy, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The expertise and independence of auditors need to be leveraged for a healthy financial system, the country's top banker has said

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
October 25, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has said the country needs a robust audit system for a resilient economy and for the public sector, auditing was the cornerstone of good governance.

With the increasing complexity of financial markets, the audit had become even more important, especially for a globally integrated economy, Das said on October 25. The expertise and independence of auditors need to be leveraged for a healthy financial system, the RBI governor said at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts.

The governor’s comments are significant as recently several cases of financial sector frauds where audit reports and financial statements were manipulated have come to the fore.

Some of these cases include the PMC Bank, where the management is accused of manipulating the accounts for several years.

Economic decisions were being made based on available information and inaccurate information might lead to suboptimal decisions, Das said. If a bank sanctions a loan based on inaccurate information, it would lead to losses and make banks risk-averse.

Close

Related stories

Das said for the public sector, auditing was the cornerstone of good governance. An impartial audit instils confidence in stakeholders.

Economic stability was based on trust among stakeholders and it had become paramount to instil confidence in the system.

It was particularly relevant for the banking industry since it held public deposits. The RBI’s supervision was focusing on audit quality, assessment of asset quality and the so-called innovative accounting practices among others, Das said.

There were a large number of competent auditors in India but there were certain problem areas, Das said. Lack of competence, loss of integrity and inability to check smart accounting practices such as overstating profits and understating liabilities were among the problems identified by him.

Of late, the central bank had identified several instances of related-party transactions violating rules. Auditors need to identify such violations, the governor said.

“We have also seen cases of manipulation and misstatement of financial statements,” Das said.

For financial sector, it was important to build a transparent and strong auditing framework along with compliance culture, Das said. The auditing profession can’t afford to replace professional judgement with technology, he added.

The RBI had on February 3 issued a circular on risk-based internal audit (RBIA) for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs).

For a smooth transition from the system of internal audit to RBIA, NBFCs and UCBs will have to set up a committee of senior executives to draw up a suitable action plan, the banking regulator has said.

NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 5,000 crore and above and all primary urban cooperative banks (UCBs) with an asset size of Rs 500 crore and above will have to follow the new audit norms.

 
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #RBI #Shatikanta Das
first published: Oct 25, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.