India needs right now is the better flow of low cost credit, for the businesses, says Rashmi Saluja - Executive Chairperson, Religare

January 06, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Dr. Rashmi Saluja - Executive Chairperson – Religare says:

“The most important reform India needs right now is the better flow of low cost credit, for the businesses. It will help MSME sector in specific and larger industries in general and further support the economy to gain momentum towards better growth, in  FY2022. Availability of better line of credit for the businesses means an upward trend in investments, demand as well as consumption and it will bring a fresh lease of life in the financial system. Government of India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has shown positive signs and has given push to investments, in the large scale manufacturing industries, like electronics. The reform for credit availability shall also be instrumental for Atmanirbhar Bharat push of the Government of India.”
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #My One Reform
first published: Jan 6, 2021 01:24 pm

